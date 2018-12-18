Popular Topics
JMPD: Over 800 drunk drivers arrested in November

Authorities say over 800 drivers were apprehended for driving under the influence, while more than 100 stolen or hijacked vehicles were recovered.

JMPD officers patrolling in the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: @AsktheChiefJMPD/Twitter
JMPD officers patrolling in the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: @AsktheChiefJMPD/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says it will be on high alert during the festive season by monitoring several areas in the inner city and surrounds.

Chief of police David Tembe and Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba delivered the monthly crime stats for the city for November in Braamfontein on Tuesday.

The briefing revealed concerning high numbers of drunk driving incidents, widespread illegal dumping as well as increasing cases of hijacked vehicles.

Authorities say over 800 drivers were apprehended for driving under the influence of alcohol, while more than 100 stolen or hijacked vehicles were recovered in November.

Tembe says visibility is key to crime prevention.

“We are going to raid places of entertainment… because that’s where crime takes place. We are going to visit all the parks because that’s where people celebrate. We want them to celebrate freely.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

