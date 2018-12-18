JMPD: Over 800 drunk drivers arrested in November

Authorities say over 800 drivers were apprehended for driving under the influence, while more than 100 stolen or hijacked vehicles were recovered.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says it will be on high alert during the festive season by monitoring several areas in the inner city and surrounds.

Chief of police David Tembe and Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba delivered the monthly crime stats for the city for November in Braamfontein on Tuesday.

The briefing revealed concerning high numbers of drunk driving incidents, widespread illegal dumping as well as increasing cases of hijacked vehicles.

#JMPDCrimeStats Tembe says 50 people arrested for public drinking. However, these people are always released again. He wants drinking by-laws revised. LM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 18, 2018

Authorities say over 800 drivers were apprehended for driving under the influence of alcohol, while more than 100 stolen or hijacked vehicles were recovered in November.

Tembe says visibility is key to crime prevention.

“We are going to raid places of entertainment… because that’s where crime takes place. We are going to visit all the parks because that’s where people celebrate. We want them to celebrate freely.”

