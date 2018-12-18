Humans urged to consider impact of plastic usage on sea life
Swiss sailboat Fleur de Passion has docked in Cape Town on its four-year-long Southern Hemisphere Ocean Mapping Expedition, a first of its kind.
TABLE BAY HARBOUR - Researchers say humans must seriously consider the devastating impact the use of plastic has on life in the ocean.
The aim of the expedition is to map the impact humans and plastic are having on oceans.
The expedition's Samuel Gardaz says throughout their journey through the Southern Hemisphere to places like Rio de Janeiro, Singapore and Brisbane, researchers found plastic in 108 out of 187 samples taken from the ocean.
“It tells you that it’s getting more and more difficult, if not impossible, to find places around the world which are not being impacted in one way or the other by the human activities. It’s rather sad actually.”
Gardaz says apart from once beautiful beaches now littered with all kinds of garbage, sea animals are choking on these materials and dying.
He says people need to consider the effects of items like straws and plastic shopping bags before using them.
“Just think about it, read about it and try to really understand what is at stake.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
