Holidaymakers urged to be cautious after drowning, stabbing at Wilderness Beach

A six-year-old boy drowned while swimming in the lagoon over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - SANParks has urged beach-goers to be cautious following a drowning and a stabbing at Wilderness Beach.

A six-year-old boy drowned while swimming in the lagoon over the weekend. It's understood the child had been at the beach with his sister during the time of the incident.

In a statement, the NSRI explained: "The ER24 paramedics together with Sea Rescue medics and a senior lifeguard continued resuscitation efforts on the child and the child was transported to hospital by ER24 ambulance with CPR continuing en route to hospital, where CPR continued in hospital. Sadly, after all efforts to resuscitate the child were exhausted, he was declared deceased."

Meanwhile, details around the stabbing of a man on the beach remain sketchy.

Garden Route National Park spokesperson Nandi Mgwadlamba says: “We’re advising all visitors to exercise caution and to swim where lifeguards are on duty. Make sure you only swim between red and yellow flags.”

