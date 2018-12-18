High profile prosecutions at Sars first up for new NPA boss?
The Nugent commission of inquiry has recommended in its report that the National Director of Public Prosecutions consider criminal cases related to the restructuring contract awarded to international consultancy firm Bain.
PRETORIA – It appears that one of the first and major decisions Advocate Shamila Batohi will be tasked with when she formally takes office as the National Director of Public Prosecutions is to deal with high-profile prosecutions at the South African Revenue Services (Sars).
President Cyril Ramaphosa released the report on Friday with the process to appoint a new commissioner officially underway.
The commission found that the procurement process was manipulated to secure the restructuring of Sars by Bain, which would serve Tom Moyane’s interests in taking control at the revenue service.
It found that the decision to restructure the organisation was pre-determined.
Retired Judge Robert Nugent has recommended that the prosecutions boss should consider a case in connection with the awarding of the Bain contract which would implicate Moyane, Bain’s former managing partner Vittorio Massone and possible former President Jacob Zuma.
Zuma had a meeting with Massone prior to Moyane’s appointment where the pair discussed restructuring Sars.
The report reveals that Bain has already paid back all the money to Sars, including interest to the tune of R217 million.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
