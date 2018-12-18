Herman Mashaba ‘concerned’ about counterfeit goods in Joburg

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

Herman Mashaba ‘concerned’ about counterfeit goods in Joburg

According to the November crime stats, released earlier on Tuesday, counterfeit goods worth R86 million were seized; ranging from clothes to medicine.

FILE: Counterfeit goods seized by the City of Joburg during overnight raids. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter.
FILE: Counterfeit goods seized by the City of Joburg during overnight raids. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter.
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says counterfeit goods are one of the main concern for the city.

According to the November crime stats, released earlier on Tuesday, counterfeit goods worth R86 million were seized; ranging from clothes to medicine.

Mashaba says this has a negative impact on the economy of the city and the country.

He says the national government needs to do more to curb this trend.

“These companies are concerned about the breakdown of the rule of law in South Africa. So, we can expect dire consequences for our country, in terms of economic growth, job losses and investment in this country because no normal business will invest in a country where your trademarks are not protected.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA