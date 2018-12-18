Herman Mashaba ‘concerned’ about counterfeit goods in Joburg
According to the November crime stats, released earlier on Tuesday, counterfeit goods worth R86 million were seized; ranging from clothes to medicine.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says counterfeit goods are one of the main concern for the city.
Mashaba says this has a negative impact on the economy of the city and the country.
He says the national government needs to do more to curb this trend.
“These companies are concerned about the breakdown of the rule of law in South Africa. So, we can expect dire consequences for our country, in terms of economic growth, job losses and investment in this country because no normal business will invest in a country where your trademarks are not protected.”
