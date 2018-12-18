Golden Arrow bus fares to increase

Putin says open to third nations joining nuclear treaty
As of 31 December 2018, they'll be hiked by 9.5% which is partly due to fuel price increases.
CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow bus fares are set to go up.
Spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyers says in addition to the sky-rocketing cost of fuel, nationally determined wages for workers increased by 9%.
But she adds some passengers will be spared, albeit temporarily.
“Passengers can postpone paying the increased fares until 13 January 2019 in the case of 10-ride gold card packages which are valid for 14 days bought on Sunday 30 December 2018,” she said.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
