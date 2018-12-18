Fifa bans Gambia football head for 4 years for corruption

Seedy Kinteh was also hit with a $200,000 fine for violating Fifa’s code of ethics regarding bribery and corruption, and the offering and accepting of gifts.

CAPE TOWN - Fifa has banned Seedy Kinteh, former president of the Gambia Football Federation, from all football activities for four years after finding him guilty of bribery and corruption, world soccer’s governing body said on Tuesday.

Kinteh was also hit with a US$200,000 fine for violating Fifa’s code of ethics regarding bribery and corruption, and the offering and accepting of gifts and other benefits.

Kinteh was named in a 2014 investigation by Fifa’s ethics prosecutor at the time, Michael Garcia, as having received cash gifts from former Fifa presidential candidate Mohamed bin Hammam of Qatar.

Bin Hammam had sought to oust Sepp Blatter as the head of Fifa in 2011, but he was banned from running just before the elections after being accused of offering incentives to voters.