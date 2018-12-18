Fifa bans Gambia football head for 4 years for corruption
Seedy Kinteh was also hit with a $200,000 fine for violating Fifa’s code of ethics regarding bribery and corruption, and the offering and accepting of gifts.
CAPE TOWN - Fifa has banned Seedy Kinteh, former president of the Gambia Football Federation, from all football activities for four years after finding him guilty of bribery and corruption, world soccer’s governing body said on Tuesday.
Kinteh was also hit with a US$200,000 fine for violating Fifa’s code of ethics regarding bribery and corruption, and the offering and accepting of gifts and other benefits.
Kinteh was named in a 2014 investigation by Fifa’s ethics prosecutor at the time, Michael Garcia, as having received cash gifts from former Fifa presidential candidate Mohamed bin Hammam of Qatar.
Bin Hammam had sought to oust Sepp Blatter as the head of Fifa in 2011, but he was banned from running just before the elections after being accused of offering incentives to voters.
Popular in Sport
-
Manchester United sack Jose Mourinho: club
-
Man United face major overhaul after wreckage of Mourinho era
-
Hamilton and Mercedes shift from fourth to fifth
-
Mendis, Mathews defy NZ with epic stand to give Sri Lanka hope
-
Liverpool draw Bayern as United face PSG in Champions League last 16
-
Dirty laundry & suspicious packages: Bok trio questioned over clock
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.