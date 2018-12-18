Family fun day turns into nightmare as shooting claims life in CT

Hundreds of adults and children gathered in the C-Block area on Monday for a day of fun and games but ended abruptly when gunshots rang out in the community.

CAPE TOWN - A family fun day in Bontheuwel turned into a nightmare as a shooting claimed the life of a teenager.

Hundreds of adults and children gathered in the C-Block area on Monday for a day of fun and games.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie says it ended abruptly when gunshots rang out in the community.

“Two individuals were shot. One young person, aged 18, was shot dead. The husband of one of the organisers was shot in the shoulder. The area is now very tense.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)