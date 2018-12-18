Dirco: 7 South Africans detained in China to be released

JOHANNESBURG - The International Relations Department says that seven South Africans detained in China on visa irregularities have been released.

The group includes 19-year-old Tristan Lee Niemand, who was arrested in the country in November for not having a work permit to teach in China.

Another eight South Africans who have been arrested will be flown back into the country on Sunday.

Dirco has urged South Africans planning on working abroad to make sure they have the correct visas and travel documents.

