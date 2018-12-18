Court hears gruesome details in baby Daniel murder case

The three-year-old boy suffered broken bones, severe bruises on his body and face, head injuries and 60% burns to his body.

JOHANNESBURG - Judgment has been reserved in the case of the parents accused of the murder of their three-year-old son in Naturena, south of Johannesburg in 2016.

The couple is standing trial in the High Court in Johannesburg for the murder, abuse and neglect of baby Daniel.

The child was found dead at his home after being severely beaten and burnt with boiling water.

The parents who cannot be named to protect the identity of their children are accused of torturing baby Daniel, as he is known for most of his young life until he subsequently died.

The young boy suffered broken bones, severe bruises on his body and face, head injuries and 60% burns to his body.

It’s understood the torture allegedly happened over a long period of time.

The court heard details of how the boy’s stepfather allegedly sent his girlfriend a message while she was away, hours before the young boy died telling her how he brutally beat the child up for good this time around.

The couple denies abusing the child claiming he once fell from a tree and broke his arm and claim baby Daniel slipped and fell into a hot bath.

Judgement has been reserved until Thursday.

