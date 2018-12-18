Court hears gruesome details in baby Daniel murder case
The three-year-old boy suffered broken bones, severe bruises on his body and face, head injuries and 60% burns to his body.
JOHANNESBURG - Judgment has been reserved in the case of the parents accused of the murder of their three-year-old son in Naturena, south of Johannesburg in 2016.
The couple is standing trial in the High Court in Johannesburg for the murder, abuse and neglect of baby Daniel.
The child was found dead at his home after being severely beaten and burnt with boiling water.
The parents who cannot be named to protect the identity of their children are accused of torturing baby Daniel, as he is known for most of his young life until he subsequently died.
The young boy suffered broken bones, severe bruises on his body and face, head injuries and 60% burns to his body.
It’s understood the torture allegedly happened over a long period of time.
The court heard details of how the boy’s stepfather allegedly sent his girlfriend a message while she was away, hours before the young boy died telling her how he brutally beat the child up for good this time around.
The couple denies abusing the child claiming he once fell from a tree and broke his arm and claim baby Daniel slipped and fell into a hot bath.
Judgement has been reserved until Thursday.
LISTEN: Baby Daniel's mother 'in tears' in court
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Chicken Licken ad pulled for making 'mockery of struggle against colonisation'
-
Treasury is looking for a top notch Sars boss
-
High profile prosecutions at Sars first up for new NPA boss?
-
[LISTEN] Pasa: We’re dealing with R99 debit order scam
-
Sun City resumes operations following hailstorm damage
-
Family fun day turns into nightmare as shooting claims life in CT
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.