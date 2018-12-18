Chicken Licken ad pulled for making 'mockery of struggle against colonisation'

The ad, released in November as a tongue-in-cheek production, was aired on television and online, but not everyone found humour in it.

JOHANNESBURG - Fast-food chain Chicken Licken must, with immediate effect, pull its Big Mjohnana advert following a complaint by a member of the public.

The ad, released in November as a tongue-in-cheek production, was aired on television and online, but not everyone found humour in it.

It follows a young African prince named Big John who leaves his village to explore the unknown. He eventually drifts ashore in Holland and comes upon colonisers who look ready to set sail themselves.

A complaint submitted to the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) by a Sandile Cele, submitted that the commercial makes a mockery of the struggles of the African people against the colonisation by the Europeans in general, and the persecutions suffered at the hands of the Dutch in particular.

Chicken Licken submitted in its response that it is regrettable that an interpretation of the commercial by the consumer is negative. However, in its view the content in no way, shape or form seeks to make a mockery of the struggles of colonisation and its effects on Africa and her people.

It says it is acutely aware of the need to uplift the South African spirit. And that is the place from which the commercial stems, to show South Africans that Chicken Licken believes this country has all the potential to conquer the world and rewrite history from an African perspective.

However, the ARB says despite the intended depiction in the ad, the following is to be noted:

The reality though is that colonisation of Africa and her people was traumatic. While the commercial seeks to turn the colonisation story on its head with ˑBig John˒ travelling to Europe, it is well-known that many Africans were in fact forced to travel to Europe in the course of the colonisation of Africa. They did not leave their countries and villages wilfully; they starved to death during those trips to Europe and arrived there under harsh and inhumane conditions. Atrocities suffered by Africans under colonisation are well documented and the legacy thereof continues to exist to date. This experience can never be rewritten differently and cannot be trivialised in any manner. The Directorate recognises that advertising is a powerful tool that influences perceptions. The Respondent has commented that it believes thatˑthis country has all the potential to conquer the world and rewrite history from an African perspective˒. The reality is that the history of colonisation cannot simply be rewritten and that the potential to conquer the world should be portrayed in a positive manner ˊ and not likened to colonisation. The fact that the commercial is far-fetched and over the top does not nullify the potential offence.

Chicken Licken has therefore been ordered withdraw the a with immediate effect from all platforms and never to use it again in future.