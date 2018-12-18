Bo-Kaap residents can protest further development in area - Court

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

Bo-Kaap residents can protest further development in area - Court

Judge Elizabeth Baartman ordered property developer Blok to give residents 72 hours’ notice when it intends bringing a crane into the area in future.

FILE: Bo-Kaap residents stand side by side as the protest to stop a crane from entering the area. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.
FILE: Bo-Kaap residents stand side by side as the protest to stop a crane from entering the area. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.
33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Bo-Kaap residents have been told they have the right to protest further development in the area.

Residents were in the Western Cape High Court earlier on Tuesday when they squared-off against property developer Blok.

In November, the developer obtained a court interdict against residents in an attempt to stop them from blocking the transportation of a crane to a Bo-Kaap construction site.

Locals have been opposing this interdict in court.

Judge Elizabeth Baartman ordered the developer to give residents 72 hours’ notice when it intends bringing a crane into the area in future.

Meanwhile, lawyers representing Bo-Kaap residents brought an application calling for a review of the sale of the Lion Street property, where Blok intends building an apartment complex.

“The review of the sale and the interdict itself... together we will prove that something was not right,” says Bo-Kaap Civic Association chairperson Osman Shaboodien.

The matter between Bo-Kaap residents and Blok will resume on 25 February 2019.

WATCH: Bo-Kaap residents protest to stop construction vehicles

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA