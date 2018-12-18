Bo-Kaap residents can protest further development in area - Court
Judge Elizabeth Baartman ordered property developer Blok to give residents 72 hours’ notice when it intends bringing a crane into the area in future.
CAPE TOWN - Bo-Kaap residents have been told they have the right to protest further development in the area.
Residents were in the Western Cape High Court earlier on Tuesday when they squared-off against property developer Blok.
In November, the developer obtained a court interdict against residents in an attempt to stop them from blocking the transportation of a crane to a Bo-Kaap construction site.
Locals have been opposing this interdict in court.
Judge Elizabeth Baartman ordered the developer to give residents 72 hours’ notice when it intends bringing a crane into the area in future.
Meanwhile, lawyers representing Bo-Kaap residents brought an application calling for a review of the sale of the Lion Street property, where Blok intends building an apartment complex.
“The review of the sale and the interdict itself... together we will prove that something was not right,” says Bo-Kaap Civic Association chairperson Osman Shaboodien.
The matter between Bo-Kaap residents and Blok will resume on 25 February 2019.
Advocate representing residents, Mustaque Holland, explains to them what happened in court. MM pic.twitter.com/h0uNR9bTfq— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 18, 2018
WATCH: Bo-Kaap residents protest to stop construction vehicles
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
