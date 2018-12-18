ANC Limpopo confirms resignation of finance manager in VBS Bank scandal

Imtyaaz Mohamed was requested to vacate his post by the provincial office manager on Friday, pending the outcome of an investigation into his alleged involvement.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo has confirmed that its provincial finance manager Imtyaaz Mohamed has resigned after being implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.

Mohamed was requested to vacate his post by the provincial office manager on Friday, pending the outcome of an investigation into his alleged involvement.

The party's former treasurer in the province, Danny Msiza, stepped down last week after being implicated as the kingpin who allegedly played a role in ensuring that some municipalities made illegal deposits with the bank.

In a letter addressed to the ANC Limpopo office manager, Mohamed denies having any dealings with VBS Mutual Bank beyond the need to solicit donations for the party.

Provincial spokesperson Donald Selamolela says: “We can confirm in good authority that he has indeed resigned.”

Msiza filed an application in the High Court in Pretoria last week challenging the outcome of advocate Terry Motau's report titled The Great Bank Heist.

According to the City Press, Motau’s answering affidavit details how some money, which was invested in VBS, was allegedly used to hire buses to transport ANC delegates from Limpopo to the party's conference at Nasrec last year.

Mohamed maintains that his resignation is not an admission of guilt.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)