ANC Limpopo confirms resignation of finance manager in VBS Bank scandal
Imtyaaz Mohamed was requested to vacate his post by the provincial office manager on Friday, pending the outcome of an investigation into his alleged involvement.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo has confirmed that its provincial finance manager Imtyaaz Mohamed has resigned after being implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.
Mohamed was requested to vacate his post by the provincial office manager on Friday, pending the outcome of an investigation into his alleged involvement.
The party's former treasurer in the province, Danny Msiza, stepped down last week after being implicated as the kingpin who allegedly played a role in ensuring that some municipalities made illegal deposits with the bank.
In a letter addressed to the ANC Limpopo office manager, Mohamed denies having any dealings with VBS Mutual Bank beyond the need to solicit donations for the party.
Provincial spokesperson Donald Selamolela says: “We can confirm in good authority that he has indeed resigned.”
Msiza filed an application in the High Court in Pretoria last week challenging the outcome of advocate Terry Motau's report titled The Great Bank Heist.
According to the City Press, Motau’s answering affidavit details how some money, which was invested in VBS, was allegedly used to hire buses to transport ANC delegates from Limpopo to the party's conference at Nasrec last year.
Mohamed maintains that his resignation is not an admission of guilt.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
Zuma: 'Malema knows what I said to him about his potential'
-
Ramaphosa: Accelerated land reform has potential to improve goodwill
-
Group calls on ANC, Ramaphosa to pay for Zuma’s legal fees
-
[CARTOON] #RamophosaOn702
-
Nugent Report: Zuma central to Moyane’s plans to radically change Sars
-
ANC says can’t comment further on Mabe’s sexual harassment matter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.