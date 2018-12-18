Africa is a source of opportunity, not risk - Kagame

Rwandan and African Union President Paul Kagame says it can no longer be business as usual between Africa and Europe.

VIENNA - Rwandan and African Union (AU) President Paul Kagame says it’s time for Europe and Africa to forge a new mutually beneficial relationship and that perceptions about the continent need to change.

Africa, he says, is more a source of opportunity than risk.

AU and European Union (EU) nations are gathered in Vienna at the High-Level Forum on Africa and Europe to discuss innovation and digitisation.

South Africa is represented at the gathering by Communications and Telecommunications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

He says youth unemployment is a challenge for both continents and Africa wants to boost innovation and private sector exchange to create good jobs for young people.

“We are not going to measure success solely in terms of migration statistics. A much better yardstick is how to create high-quality digital jobs in Africa which will also boost job growth in Europe.”

Kagame says it will take time to change the perception and mindsets about Africa, but it’s not impossible to achieve.

