4 due in court in connection with Milnerton murder

CAPE TOWN - A woman and three men are expected in court on Tuesday for the murder of a 79-year-old man in Milnerton.
The attackers stormed the victim’s Tijgerhof home at the weekend.
The elderly man was tied up, robbed and suffocated.
The police's Frederick van Wyk says: “Police were alerted by neighbours after hearing strange noises. The police’s swift response led to the arrest of the suspects who were still on the premises and their vehicle was searched. A knife and toy firearm were found.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
