37 killed in long weekend road accidents in WC
The N1 highway has had to be closed at Prince Albert Road near Laingsburg after a truck carrying livestock overturned.
CAPE TOWN - Authorities now say 37 people have died in road crashes over the long weekend.
The N1 highway has had to be closed at Prince Albert Road near Laingsburg after a truck carrying livestock overturned.
Most of the cows are walking next to the roadway, while the truck is currently sprawled across the road.
During a separate incident, at least two people were killed.
Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa explains: “At around 3:30am near Prince Albert Road a taxi driver lost control over his taxi. The taxi overturned. Luckily there were no fatalities but two of the occupants who got out of the taxi were struck by a vehicle passing by. They were killed.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
High profile prosecutions at Sars first up for new NPA boss?
-
Family fun day turns into nightmare as shooting claims life in CT
-
[CARTOON] Wobbly Finances
-
Letsoalo: 'I made lots of enemies during brief Prasa tenure'
-
Police urge South Africans to respect traffic laws after 2 officers killed
-
Zuma: 'Malema knows what I said to him about his potential'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.