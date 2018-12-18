37 killed in long weekend road accidents in WC

The N1 highway has had to be closed at Prince Albert Road near Laingsburg after a truck carrying livestock overturned.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities now say 37 people have died in road crashes over the long weekend.

The N1 highway has had to be closed at Prince Albert Road near Laingsburg after a truck carrying livestock overturned.

Most of the cows are walking next to the roadway, while the truck is currently sprawled across the road.

During a separate incident, at least two people were killed.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa explains: “At around 3:30am near Prince Albert Road a taxi driver lost control over his taxi. The taxi overturned. Luckily there were no fatalities but two of the occupants who got out of the taxi were struck by a vehicle passing by. They were killed.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)