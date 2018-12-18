2018 in headlines: Top 10 EWN stories that got SA talking

These are the top 10 most read stories produced by us in 2018 (of course, political antics lead the pack).

JOHANNESBURG - The sun is already setting on the year that was 2018 and true to the interesting place that South Africa is, the year has been filled with highlights ranging from the sad to the happy, funny, infuriating and down-right ridiculous.

Eyewitness News has been at the forefront of bringing news that matters to our readers, with a number of notable highlights of our own that have been recorded as a result.

These are the top 10 most read stories produced by us in 2018 (of course, political antics lead the pack):

'SHARING SEX VIDEO A VIOLATION OF MALUSI GIGABA'S PRIVACY'



Yes, the most read story in 2018 on EWN involves a top-ranking minister and a video of a sexual nature.

In October, social media lawyer Emma Sadleir said she is against the sharing and posting of a sex video that features Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba.

ZUMA: I RESIGN AS PRESIDENT OF SA



Valentine's Day came with a big surprise for South Africa this year when then-President Jacob Zuma tendered his resignation, making him the second democratically elected president to not finish his second term.

KEEPING UP WITH THE RAMAPHOSAS: MEET SA'S NEW FIRST FAMILY



Everybody knew Cyril Ramaphosa when he stepped into Zuma's presidential shoes, but his family? Well, back then, little was known about the Ramaphosa family.

We now know more about the first lady, his sons and his daughters.

PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA'S NEW CABINET



The new king wasted little time revealing all his new men (and new women) when he did a bit of a Cabinet reshuffle, effectively booting out the likes of Malusi Gigaba as Finance Minister.

OR TAMBO AIRPORT OFFICIALS TO HAND OVER FOOTAGE OF AJAY GUPTA LEAVING SA



A fugitive. That's what Ajay Gupta effectively became when it was announced that authorities were looking for him after they skipped the country.

OR Tambo International Airport spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler told EWN that their records show that Ajay Gupta left the airport on a Dubai-bound Emarites flight days before he was officially sought.

BAD NEWS FOR CT KFC CUSTOMERS



Do not get in between Capetonians and their fried chicken.

KFC South Africa announced in January a chicken shortage at some of its Cape Town branches, which was not good news for customers.

ZUMA FAMILY APOLOGISES FOR FIRST LADY’S COMMENTS



The Zuma family released a statement apologising for the social media comments by First Lady Thobeka Madiba-Zuma just before her husband resigned.

Taking to Instagram, Madiba-Zuma posted a picture of her and the president and captioned it "my everyday crush".

As other users commented on the picture, she responded and said “Kuzoshuba ungalwi nomuntu ongalwi nawe”, which loosely translated, means: “It’s going to get rough, don’t fight with someone who is not fighting you”.

REIGER PARK PRINCIPAL RESIGNS AFTER SEX VIDEO WITH PUPILS EMERGES



The Gauteng Education Department confirmed in January that the principal of Reiger Park NR 2 High School in Boksburg has handed in his resignation after videos and pictures of him having sex with pupils in his office emerged on social media.

SA'S MOST LIVEABLE CITY - AND IT'S NOT JOBURG OR CAPE TOWN



Durban is often considered South Africa's third wheel, not as rich and racy as Johannesburg but equally not as glamorous and glitzy as Cape Town.

Durban may not be any of these things, but what it can lay claim to is being South Africa's most liveable city.

'WE’RE PREPARED TO DIE FOR LAND EXPROPRIATION WITHOUT COMPENSATION'



In August, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said they're prepared to die if it means South Africa will achieve land expropriation without compensation.