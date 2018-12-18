2 Scandinavian women found dead in Moroccan mountains – statement
The women were found in an isolated area on the way to North Africa’s highest peak of Toubkal, the ministry said in a statement.
RABAT – Two female tourists from Norway and Denmark were found dead on Monday in the Atlas Mountains in central Morocco, with both having neck wounds caused by knives, the country’s interior ministry said.
The women were found in an isolated area on the way to North Africa’s highest peak of Toubkal, the ministry said in a statement.
Toubkal is a popular trekking and hiking destination 82km south of Morocco’s largest tourist hub, Marrakech.
An investigation has been opened to determine the circumstances of the “criminal incident,” the statement said, without providing further details.
Popular in Africa
-
Bowing out as president, Congo's Kabila raises prospect of a return act
-
Egyptian actress to face trial for wearing racy dress
-
Reports: Zim police continue to block protesting teachers
-
US military says it killed 62 militants in Somalia with air strikes
-
9 Zim teachers arrested during march released
-
Amnesty says over 3,600 killed in Nigeria's farmer-herder violence
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.