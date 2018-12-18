10 due in court over Nyanga murders
On Friday, a woman and a man were arrested for allegedly assaulting and setting alight a 22-year-old man inside a hole near the Philippi railway line.
CAPE TOWN - Ten people are expected to appear in court in connection with murders in Nyanga.
On Saturday, three more suspects were arrested for stabbing to death a 24-year-old in Lusaka.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says: “Ten suspects, aged between 19 and 43, will appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court. The suspects were arrested by the Nyanga police for various murders committed in the area.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
