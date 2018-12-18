10 due in court over Nyanga murders

On Friday, a woman and a man were arrested for allegedly assaulting and setting alight a 22-year-old man inside a hole near the Philippi railway line.

CAPE TOWN - Ten people are expected to appear in court in connection with murders in Nyanga.

On Friday, a woman and a man were arrested for allegedly assaulting and setting alight a 22-year-old man inside a hole near the Philippi railway line.

On Saturday, three more suspects were arrested for stabbing to death a 24-year-old in Lusaka.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says: “Ten suspects, aged between 19 and 43, will appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court. The suspects were arrested by the Nyanga police for various murders committed in the area.”

