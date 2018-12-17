Western Cape traffic authorities express concern over road fatalities
Traffic authorities have confirmed 22 passengers were traveling in the 16-seater mini-bus taxi at the time of Saturday's crash.
CAPE TOWN – An alarmingly high number of road deaths have ushered in the December holiday period in the Western Cape.
This past weekend 28 people were killed on the province's roads.
An investigation has been launched after 12 people, including three children, died in a taxi crash on the N1 highway outside Touwsriver on Saturday morning.
Traffic authorities have confirmed 22 passengers were travelling in the 16-seater mini-bus taxi at the time of Saturday's crash.
Ten people were rushed to medical facilities with two being in a critical condition at Tygerberg Hospital.
Western Cape Transport MEC Donald Grant says 83 road deaths were registered from the 1st of December.
“We’ve been begging the motorists that they just obey the law, respect other road users, and if we do that we can bring it down.”
Grant highlights the importance of responsible behaviour by motorists and pedestrians.
“There was one minibus taxi we pulled over and all four of the tyres on that taxi were in shocking condition. Then we asked the driver to blow and he was at 0.6, which is almost three times the limit.”
Authorities warned stringent measures have been rolled out in a bid to curb irresponsible road use.
