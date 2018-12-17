WC health posts to be filled following Ramaphosa’s economic stimulus plan

In September, Ramaphosa announced the plan to revitalise the economy and set the country on a new path of growth, employment and transformation.

CAPE TOWN – More than 300 posts in the Western Cape’s Health Department will be filled as a result of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic stimulus and recovery plan for the country.



Forty-two professional nurses will turn up for duty at many of the province’s clinics and hospitals as of next year.



President Ramaphosa’s economic stimulus plan consists of four pillars one of them is an aim to revitalise South Africa’s public health sector.



Western Cape Health Department officials say they provide clinical services to about 6.5 million people.



Of these, 75.3% do not have medical aid cover.

The Department’s Keith Cloete says the burden on health facilities now is heavy.

But the intake of 204 medical intern doctors, three Medical and six Forensic Pathology Officers, amongst others, will help take off some pressure on already overworked health workers.

The department has a total staff count of around 31,000 people.