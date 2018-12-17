Two officers killed over the weekend in Gauteng
Authorities say a vehicle with two occupants, one of whom was a police officer, crashed into a truck on the R21 near Olifantsfontein.
JOHANNESBURG - Police say they are saddened by the passing of two officers over the weekend.
It’s understood members of Atteridgeville police service were attending to a roadblock on the R511 and R512 when a speeding vehicle failed to stop and knocked them over.
Authorities say a female constable was severely injured and later succumbed to her wounds.
The male suspect, who was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the fatal accident, was arrested for culpable homicide and for driving under the influence of alcohol.
At the same time, authorities say a vehicle with two occupants crashed into a truck on the R21 near Olifantsfontein.
It’s understood one of the victims of the crash was a 38-year-old warrant officer, stationed at national head office.
Both occupants were declared dead on the scene.
The police's Mathapelo Peters says: “Acting Gauteng commissioner Major General Max Masha sends out the police’s deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased members. We urge the public to observe and to respect the traffic laws to rather find an alternative mode of transport after they’ve indulged in alcohol.”
Popular in Local
-
Zuma: 'Malema knows what I said to him about his potential'
-
Collins Letsoalo goes on a civil suit mission after being axed at Prasa
-
Group calls on ANC, Ramaphosa to pay for Zuma’s legal fees
-
Concern as dozens die on SA roads over long weekend
-
Ramaphosa: Accelerated land reform has potential to improve goodwill
-
Sun City resumes operations following heavy hailstorm
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.