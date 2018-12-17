Two officers killed over the weekend in Gauteng

Authorities say a vehicle with two occupants, one of whom was a police officer, crashed into a truck on the R21 near Olifantsfontein.

JOHANNESBURG - Police say they are saddened by the passing of two officers over the weekend.

It’s understood members of Atteridgeville police service were attending to a roadblock on the R511 and R512 when a speeding vehicle failed to stop and knocked them over.

Authorities say a female constable was severely injured and later succumbed to her wounds.

The male suspect, who was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the fatal accident, was arrested for culpable homicide and for driving under the influence of alcohol.

At the same time, authorities say a vehicle with two occupants crashed into a truck on the R21 near Olifantsfontein.

It’s understood one of the victims of the crash was a 38-year-old warrant officer, stationed at national head office.

Both occupants were declared dead on the scene.

The police's Mathapelo Peters says: “Acting Gauteng commissioner Major General Max Masha sends out the police’s deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased members. We urge the public to observe and to respect the traffic laws to rather find an alternative mode of transport after they’ve indulged in alcohol.”