Two Congolese troops killed by Rwandan rebels: DR Congo army
The Congolese army has battled militants from the Democratic FDLR since Sunday at the foot of the Mikeno volcano near the Rwandan border.
GOMA, DR Congo - Two Congolese soldiers were killed in clashes with Rwandan pro-Hutu rebels after two of their leaders were arrested in an eastern frontier region of the Democratic Republic of Congo, a military spokesman said Monday.
The Congolese army has battled militants from the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) since Sunday at the foot of the Mikeno volcano near the Rwandan border, according to Guillaume Djike, the army spokesman for Goma in the troubled region of North Kivu.
"We deplore the deaths of two soldiers," he said.
"On Saturday, two important FLDR individuals were arrested by military intelligence services some 100 kilometres (60 miles) northeast of Goma," he said. "Every member of the FDLR must be repatriated to Rwanda and they will be."
The arrest had been announced on Twitter by the Rwandan state minister for foreign affairs, Olivier Nduhungirehe, who described the FLDR as a "genocidal and subversive movement operating in the east of the DRC".
The FDLR includes several leaders who took part in the 1994 Rwanda genocide, in which hundreds of thousands of ethnic Tutsis were slaughtered by the Hutu majority government. The group was a group set up in 2000 to oppose Rwanda's post-genocide leader, Paul Kagame.
Kagame on Friday said that at least two Rwandan soldiers had been killed in a December 9 attack blamed on FLDR fighters who had crossed the border from DR Congo.
Eastern DRC has been a theatre of ethnic violence for 20 years, fuelled in part by the desire to control valuable mineral resources and farmland.
In a separate incident, the World Food Programme said that one of its drivers had been shot and killed in the same area of North Kivu.
Popular in Africa
-
Bowing out as president, Congo's Kabila raises prospect of a return act
-
9 Zim teachers arrested during march released
-
Amnesty says over 3,600 killed in Nigeria's farmer-herder violence
-
US military says it killed 62 militants in Somalia with air strikes
-
Egyptian actress to face trial for wearing racy dress
-
Mali to send reinforcements to Timbuktu
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.