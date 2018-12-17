Thomas Markle: Meghan will be a great mom

The 74-year-old retired lighting director is sure his daughter will be a fantastic mom to her and Prince Harry's child - which they are expecting next Spring.

LONDON - Thomas Markle is convinced that his daughter Meghan will make a great mother and he hopes he can reconnect with the former Suits actress and see his grandchild when it is born in the Spring.

The 74-year-old retired lighting director said: "They will produce a beautiful baby - I hope to see a little Meghan or little Harry. I think she will make a great mum ... There has to be a place for me. I'm her father and I will be the grandfather to her child. I'm here and she knows it."

And Thomas has hit back at claims his daughter is rude and controlling.

He shared: "She is very polite and has always been polite to everyone. She has never been rude. I'm not sure what is happening. She was raised on Hollywood stages and learned to respect the crew. She learned to respect everyone - I just can't see her being rude to anybody. It's not her...

"She has always been a very controlling person and that is part of her nature but she has never been rude. The ghosting I don't completely understand - she's always been in charge, that's her nature, but not been rude."

Meghan's estranged father is hoping Queen Elizabeth - Prince Harry's grandmother - can help the family patch things up again.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, he said: "I would appreciate anything she can do. I would think she would want to resolve the family problems."

Thomas found out Meghan was expecting a baby through a radio show but he was full of pride in hearing the happy news.

He explained previously: "The first thing I thought about was holding Meghan in my arms as a newborn 37 years ago. I thought, 'My baby is having a baby.' It was a very proud moment."