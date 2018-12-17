Sun International hopes to resume operations at Sun City following storm
Following mop-up operations at the Sun City Resort, Sun International says it's busy assessing the damage but travellers are welcome as it’s still open for business.
JOHANNESBURG – Sun International says it hopes to resume normal operations at its Sun City resort today.
The popular resort had to evacuate day visitors on Saturday after being battered by a hail storm which left some 200 rooms destroyed.
Two people were injured and some vehicles were damaged in flooding.
The hail storm forced the resort to close down both its golf courses on Sunday due to severe damage.
Some day visitors were sent home after the storm battered some 200 rooms at the resort.
Sun international's Raul Lima says, “We then got about 50 rooms out of commission at Cascade and those will be out of commission for about two or three days. The Cabanas because of tiled floors, we had 100 rooms out of commission but we’ll have them back in commission by Monday.”
Lima says they will now focus on a recovery plan.
“We’re busy with the assessment from the insurance company, but the damage will run into millions of rands.”
Sun international says it won't resume full operations until it is safe to do so.
