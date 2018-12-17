Sun City resumes operations following heavy hailstorm
JOHANNESBURG – The Sun City management says the resort has resumed full operation after suffering substantial structural damage due to a freak hail storm.
The popular resort says it's managed to deal with mop-up operations after guest rooms were battered by floods on Saturday.
Two people were injured after slipping on wet floors.
The resort says most of its facilities are now up and running again.
It, however, says some 40 hotel rooms are still in repair.
General manager Raul de Lima says, “We’ve some challenges still with a shortage of hotel room inventory, particularly more around the casino hotel where we’re down to 100 rooms.”
Sun International says it was busy assessing the damage but travellers are welcome as it’s still open for business.
Some day visitors were sent home after the storm-battered some 200 rooms at the resort.
Sun international's Raul Lima says, “We then got about 50 rooms out of commission at Cascade and those will be out of commission for about two or three days. The Cabanas because of tiled floors, we had 100 rooms out of commission but we’ll have them back in commission by Monday.”
Lima said they will now focus on a recovery plan.
“We’re busy with the assessment from the insurance company, but the damage will run into millions of rands.”
Sun international said it won't resume full operations until it is safe to do so.
