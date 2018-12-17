Robben Island Museum welcomes probe into spat with EPPA

Nathi Mthethwa has launched an independent investigation into the museum following allegations of mismanagement and corruption made by the Ex-Political Prisoners Association.

CAPE TOWN - The Robben Island Museum says it is welcomed a looming investigation by Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Last week, the museum’s management said it had held a special meeting with the association to avert a planned hunger strike.