Robben Island Museum welcomes probe into spat with EPPA
Local
Nathi Mthethwa has launched an independent investigation into the museum following allegations of mismanagement and corruption made by the Ex-Political Prisoners Association.
CAPE TOWN - The Robben Island Museum says it is welcomed a looming investigation by Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa.
Mthethwa has launched an independent investigation into the museum following allegations of mismanagement and corruption made by the Ex-Political Prisoners Association (EPPA).
Last week, the museum’s management said it had held a special meeting with the association to avert a planned hunger strike.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.