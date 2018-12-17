Police prioritise safety at CT tourist hotspots
Authorities have warned they'll be out in full force to prevent incidents of crime from taking place.
CAPE TOWN - As hundreds of holidaymakers make their way to the Western Cape over the festive season, authorities in the City of Cape Town say safety at tourist hotspots has been prioritised.
While counted as one of the most beautiful cities across the world, Cape Town is notoriously known to see an increase in attacks on tourists and locals over the holiday period, especially in the Table Mountain national park areas.
City Assets and facilities Mayco member James Vos says they're working closely with the police and the city's law enforcement agencies to ensure safety at tourism hotspots over the festive season.
“It’s difficult for me to promote Cape Town as a destination of choice for travel and trade if I cannot provide4 a safe destination. So, we’ll be working to make sure that we have sufficient policing sources located to our tourism hotspots.”
Last week, thieves targeted the Slangkop Tented Camp in Kommetjie along Table Mountain.
A group of guests was robbed of their belongings and, fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Officials last month announced another popular hikers' camp spot, Orange Kloof Tented Camp would be closed until March 2019 due to a spate of robberies.
In the Southern Cape earlier this month, a tourist was held at knifepoint and robbed of camera equipment worth about R180,000 and a substantial amount of cash while walking along the Victoria Bay railway line.
