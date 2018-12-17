Philippines’ Catriona Gray becomes next Miss Universe
Miss South Africa, Tamaryn Green, narrowly missed out on winning the title as the Philippines’ Catriona Gray became the next Miss Universe.
NEW YORK – South Africa’s Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has handed over her Miss Universe crown to a new queen.
The 24-year-old Green represented South Africa in Sunday night’s pageant, making it all the way to the top 3, answering questions about refugees and her life growing up in the Western Cape.
Holding the hand of her fellow contestant, green smiled and chuckled as she waited to hear who would be crowned miss universe.
She congratulated Gray, who became the fourth woman from that country to win the title.
The ceremony also featured the first transgender woman, Spain’s Angela Ponce to compete in the miss universe pageant.
Miss Universe 2018 is... PHILIPPINES! pic.twitter.com/r2BkN8JpXh— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 17, 2018
Give it up for your 20 semifinalists! ✨ #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/rQvGV6zArj— FOX (@FOXTV) December 17, 2018
