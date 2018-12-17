Philippines’ Catriona Gray becomes next Miss Universe

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
Go

Philippines’ Catriona Gray becomes next Miss Universe

Miss South Africa, Tamaryn Green, narrowly missed out on winning the title as the Philippines’ Catriona Gray became the next Miss Universe.

Catriona Gray of the Philippines reacts as she is crowned the new Miss Universe 2018 by Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters on 17 December, 2018 in Bangkok. Picture: AFP.
Catriona Gray of the Philippines reacts as she is crowned the new Miss Universe 2018 by Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters on 17 December, 2018 in Bangkok. Picture: AFP.
3 hours ago

NEW YORK – South Africa’s Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has handed over her Miss Universe crown to a new queen.

Miss South Africa, Tamaryn Green, narrowly missed out on winning the title as the Philippines’ Catriona Gray became the next Miss Universe.

The 24-year-old Green represented South Africa in Sunday night’s pageant, making it all the way to the top 3, answering questions about refugees and her life growing up in the Western Cape.

Holding the hand of her fellow contestant, green smiled and chuckled as she waited to hear who would be crowned miss universe.

She congratulated Gray, who became the fourth woman from that country to win the title.

The ceremony also featured the first transgender woman, Spain’s Angela Ponce to compete in the miss universe pageant.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA