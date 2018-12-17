Popular Topics
Parliament: Approval of 8 new laws one of many highlights this year

The arm of state has outlined 23 bills that have been passed compared to 18 last year.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Parliament says the approval of eight new laws has been one of the many highlights for the national legislature this year.

The arm of the state has outlined 23 bills that have been passed compared to 18 last year.

President Cyril Ramaphosa assented eight of these bills, including the Division of Revenue Bill, Public Audit Amendment Bill, Appropriation Bill as well as the National Minimum Wage Bill.

Various other successes, that include the transition to the Ramaphosa administration in February this year, have also been cited.

Parliamentary spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo has emphasized the importance of parliament's role holding the executive to account.

Timeline

