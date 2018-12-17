No major road accidents today - authorities

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane says 2,000 motorists were arrested for various offence including excessive speeding and drunk driving.

JOHANNESBURG - With the Day of Reconciliation weekend drawing to close, authorities say there have been no major incidents on the country's roads on Monday.

But that has not stopped the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) from calling on motorists to be vigilant as they travel.

Almost halfway through the festive season, there are concerns that a number of people who have lost their lives will continue to rise.

In the Western Cape, 83 people have died in the province since 1 December.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane says 2,000 motorists were arrested for various offence including excessive speeding and drunk driving.

“The situation is quiet today but since the festive season started, more than 230 motorists have been received traffic fines for various violations of road rules use.”

N3 Toll Concession's Con Roux says traffic on the highways has been relatively quiet.

“[It’s been a] Quiet day today, traffic wise because as expected most motorists have already made their way to their holiday destinations. We had a couple of crashes, but fortunately, nothing serious. Again, a reminder to motorists that most of the crashes take place because of human error.”

18 INJURED PIETERMARITZBURG ACCIDENT

Meanwhile, 18 people were left injured after a taxi they were travelling in overturned in Msunduzi in Pietermaritzburg on Monday afternoon.

It's believed the incident happened close to a clinic and all the victims were transported there prior to emergency services' arrival.

No fatalities have yet been reported.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke Van Huyssteen says: “When ER24 paramedics arrived at the clinic at approximately 2.30 pm, they found 15 patients who had sustained minor injuries sitting on the chairs. Three patients who had sustained moderate injuries were found in another room. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics”