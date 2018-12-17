My axing was about corruption I uncovered at Prasa - Letsoalo

Collins Letsoalo says his axing was about corruption and nepotism he had uncovered at the parastatal and not a R5.9 million a year salary he awarded himself.

PRETORIA – Former acting Prasa CEO Collins Letsoalo says his removal from his position was never about his performance and an alleged 350% pay hike he awarded himself.

He says it was about investigations that had uncovered corruption and nepotism.

Letsoalo was addressing the media in Pretoria on Monday, following an apology by the Sunday Times.

The Sunday newspaper published an apology on Sunday, retracting an article which was based on an alleged forged Auditor-General’s report.

The article states that Letsoalo was ordered by the Auditor-General to pay back the R5.9 million a year salary he awarded himself.

The former acting Prasa CEO read out a letter from the Auditor-General, effectively disputing the existence of a special report into Prasa and a recommendation that Letsoalo pays back a 350% pay increase he awarded himself.

Letsoalo says he believes that someone forged that report to get him ousted.

He says his removal was not about the fact that he awarded himself a R5.9 million annual salary which the High Court found that he deserved.

He says it was about corruption and nepotism he had uncovered at the parastatal.

“Through my walkabouts and road shows, I had unearthed a wealth of corruption and looters. It has engulfed the organisation, from the board all the way to the tea lady.”

Letsoalo says in due course, he will disclose the names of the executives who were involved in corruption.