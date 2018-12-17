Jeff Bridges to receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2019 Golden Globes
The 69-year-old actor-and-singer has been acknowledged by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for his 'outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment'.
LONDON - It was announced on Monday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that Jeff Bridges will be honoured at the 2019 Golden Globes with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.
The 69-year-old actor-and-singer has been acknowledged by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for his "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment".
A statement released by the organisation, which name-checked his acclaimed performance in 1998 comedy film The Big Lebowski, read: "The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is delighted to bestow the 2019 Cecil B. DeMille Award on Jeff Bridges. Bridges' brilliant body of work across diverse genres has captured the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide for more than six decades. We look forward to celebrating 'the Dude' and his remarkable career and philanthropic achievements at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards."
Bridges will join an elite list of Hollywood stars who have made their mark on the movie business, such as Walt Disney, Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand, Elizabeth Taylor, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Robin Williams, Meryl Streep and Oprah Winfrey who have been chosen to receive the accolade.
Bridges has been nominated for six Golden Globes over the course of his five-decade spanning career with him first being nominated for the Best Actor prize in 1984 for his performance in Starman.
In 2010, he won his only Golden Globe to date, taking home the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his portrayal of down-and-out country music singer Otis 'Bad' Blake in Crazy Heart.
The Golden Globes will be held on 6 January 2019 and Adam McKay's Vice - a cutting Dick Cheney biopic - is in line for a major haul of prizes on the night after receiving six nominations.
The Favourite, Green Book and A Star Is Born all have five nods each.
