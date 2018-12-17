Fire at Mumbai hospital kills six, injures over 100
The blaze broke out around 4 pm (1130 GMT) on the fourth floor of the government-run ESIC Kamgar hospital in the northern suburb of Andheri.
MUMBAI, India - At least six people were killed and more than 100 injured when a fire engulfed a hospital in Mumbai on Monday, officials said, in the latest disaster to raise concerns about fire safety in India.
The blaze broke out around 4 pm (1130 GMT) on the fourth floor of the government-run ESIC Kamgar hospital in the northern suburb of Andheri.
Six people died, according to a statement released by the civic authority's disaster management cell. Around 150 patients, doctors and nurses were rescued.
"They were rescued from different floors by firemen using ladders," a disaster management official told the Press Trust of India news agency, adding that they were then taken to other hospitals for treatment.
He added that the cause of the fire was not yet known.
Accidental fires are common across India because of poor safety standards and lax enforcement of regulations. They are particularly common in densely populated Mumbai, India's financial capital.
In December last year at least 14 people were killed when a huge blaze tore through a popular restaurant in the city.
Earlier that month a fire swept through a Mumbai sweet shop, sparking a building collapse which killed 12 sleeping workers.
Popular in World
-
Philippines’ Catriona Gray becomes next Miss Universe
-
Trump attacks Fed on eve of policy meeting
-
How could Britain hold a second Brexit referendum?
-
Trump hails judge's ruling against Obamacare as 'great'
-
UN Assembly adopts refugee pact, without US and Hungary
-
Bowing out as president, Congo's Kabila raises prospect of a return act
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.