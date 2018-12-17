Edcon CEO promises a debt free future amid financial woes
Edcon says it plans to have the deal signed before Christmas and implement it early next year.
JOHANNESBURG – Retail giant Edcon and owner of Edgars says it’s working on a deal which will ensure its survival and retain thousands of jobs.
Edcon says it plans to have the deal signed before Christmas and implement it early next year.
According to The Sunday Times, the owners of Edgars have warned that about 140,000 jobs would be cut.
But Edcon has refuted those claims and says all its shareholders, landlords and suppliers have come together in working towards saving the company.
CEO of Edcon Grant Pattison says the future of Edcon is one that's debt free.
Pattison says while they have been experiencing financial trouble for a long time, they are already on track in closing a deal that will save the company.
“And what we’ve made the commitment to do is in those small amounts of stores closing in the next three years is to accommodate all store staff into our other stores.”
Pattison says only a small number of stores will be closed.
“Also, the future of Edcon will be with sufficient cash on hand so that we can spend that money on fixing problems the company is facing.”
He says there will be no net job losses.
Popular in Local
-
Zuma: 'Malema knows what I said to him about his potential'
-
ANC says can’t comment further on Mabe’s sexual harassment matter
-
Edcon refutes liquidation reports
-
Sun International hopes to resume operations at Sun City following storm
-
Group calls on ANC, Ramaphosa to pay for Zuma’s legal fees
-
Ramaphosa: Accelerated land reform has potential to improve goodwill
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.