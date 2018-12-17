Concern as dozens die on SA roads over long weekend
Over the past 48 hours, casualties on the country's roads have spiked as hundreds of motorists make their way to popular holiday destinations.
JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says it is concerned by the fatalities and unlawfulness seen on the country's roads during this long weekend.
Twenty-eight deaths have been recorded in the Western Cape alone while a further three people, including a child, were killed in a head-on collision between Vereeniging and Sasolburg.
Authorities say about 2,000 people have been arrested for various offences including excessive speeding and drunk driving.
RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane says this is a worrying trend.
“There are still many accidents that have claimed many lives and we’re still putting together the numbers but the situation is not looking good.”
Zwane says they're also making a special plea to soccer players and their fans to exercise caution as the festive season coincides with a break in the season.
“Every year there’s a soccer player or two that gets arrested or die in a road crash around this time of the year, we call on them to set a good example and avoid these things this time around.”
