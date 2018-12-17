Concern as dozens die on SA roads over long weekend

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
Go

Concern as dozens die on SA roads over long weekend

Over the past 48 hours, casualties on the country's roads have spiked as hundreds of motorists make their way to popular holiday destinations.

At least 20 people were injured and one person was killed in a head-on collision on the R54 between Fochville and Potchefstroom on Saturday afternoon. Picture: @ER24EMS/Twitter.
At least 20 people were injured and one person was killed in a head-on collision on the R54 between Fochville and Potchefstroom on Saturday afternoon. Picture: @ER24EMS/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says it is concerned by the fatalities and unlawfulness seen on the country's roads during this long weekend.

Over the past 48 hours, casualties on the country's roads have spiked as hundreds of motorists make their way to popular holiday destinations.

Twenty-eight deaths have been recorded in the Western Cape alone while a further three people, including a child, were killed in a head-on collision between Vereeniging and Sasolburg.

Authorities say about 2,000 people have been arrested for various offences including excessive speeding and drunk driving.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane says this is a worrying trend.

“There are still many accidents that have claimed many lives and we’re still putting together the numbers but the situation is not looking good.”

Zwane says they're also making a special plea to soccer players and their fans to exercise caution as the festive season coincides with a break in the season.

“Every year there’s a soccer player or two that gets arrested or die in a road crash around this time of the year, we call on them to set a good example and avoid these things this time around.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA