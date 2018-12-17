Collins Letsoalo goes on a civil suit mission after being axed at Prasa

The former acting CEO says he is laying a civil suit against Prasa for unfairly dismissing him, the DA for calling him a thief and Popo Molefe who he claims lied under oath.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) acting CEO Collins Letsoalo says he believes that someone who wanted him removed from his position forged an Auditor-General's report and gave it to a Sunday Times journalist.

Letsoalo was removed from his position after the publication of an article which claimed that the Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu demanded that he pays back a salary increase he irregularly awarded himself.

Briefing the media on Monday afternoon, Letsoalo said he had no reason to believe that the newspaper had a personal vendetta against him.

The former acting CEO says he is laying a civil suit against Prasa for unfairly dismissing him, the Democratic Alliance for calling him a thief and former Prasa board chairperson Popo Molefe who he claims lied under oath.

He says Prasa dismissed him after the publication of an article which was based on an alleged forged auditor general’s report without giving him an opportunity to respond.

He says he is laying fraud charges against the Sunday Times journalist Caiphus Kgosana.

“I don’t think an apology is enough; I’ve lost a lot for me to agree that an apology can ever be enough.”

Letsoalo says a High Court judgment found him to be deserving of a R5.9 million salary just like his predecessor Lucky Montana.

He says he is yet to determine the value of that civil suit.

Former #Prasa Acting CEO Collins Loletsoalo says his removal had nothing to do with his performance, but to allow corruption. pic.twitter.com/XnGQeQ8uaH — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 17, 2018