Calls for action after 2 men burnt to death in Durban

Africa Solidarity Network says civil society needs to hold government and police accountable for the lack of action taken against those who commit these crimes.

JOHANNESBURG - Civil organisation Africa Solidarity Network (Asonet) have called on various government departments to put an end to xenophobic violence after two foreign nationals, who are brothers, were allegedly burnt to death.

Alex Msambya and Claude Mazuruza were allegedly set alight and killed in Durban.

The organisation is now calling on Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Michael Masutha to take action against xenophobic vigilante groups, as well on the Department of International Relations to use its diplomatic position to protect the refugee status of African people

The organisation says civil society needs to hold government and police accountable for the lack of action taken against those who commit these crimes.

Asonet's Daniel Dunia says more needs to be done to keep foreigners safe.

“In KwaZulu-Natal, xenophobia is very high and the provincial government and the police are doing nothing. The national and provincial movement and the police are not doing enough to protect the refuges in this country.”