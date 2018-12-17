Are there ‘rogue members' & 'illegally elected leadership’ within PAC?

The contested meeting took place in Kimberley where those in attendance elected a new leadership of the party which the PAC has labelled as a sham.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) has denied reports that it held an elective conference over the weekend, saying some of its members organised an illegal meeting.

PAC spokesperson Kenneth Mokgatlhe says this is a move aimed at disrupting the party ahead of next year's elections.

Mokgatlhe says the party strongly condemns the actions by what it says are “rogue members.”

“We know the people who are said to have been coordinating that particular meeting and we would like to put it on record that they are not members of the PAC, they’re a federation of expelled people. What makes matters worse is that they even went to be in alliance with people who have never been PAC members.”