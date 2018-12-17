ANC says can’t comment further on Mabe’s sexual harassment matter

According to The Sunday Times in an affidavit Mabe details how he decided to cut her pay to R15,000 when he discovered that she made fraudulent misrepresentations about her qualifications.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) says it cannot comment further on Pule Mabe’s sexual harassment hearing until a full report is concluded.

Mabe has allegedly labelled the sexual allegations levelled against him by his former personal assistant as lies and fabrication.

According to The Sunday Times in an affidavit, Mabe details how he decided to cut her pay to R15,000 when he discovered that she made fraudulent misrepresentations about her qualifications.

Eyewitness News revealed last week how the 26-year-old wrote a 14-page grievance letter to the ANC’s Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte in which she detailed how Mabe started abusing her emotionally and cut off her salary when she refused his sexual advances.

The paper highlights that Mabe received a letter from varsity college which confirmed his former pa was registered at the institution but that she never completed or graduated from the institution.

It’s alleged that when Mabe discovered discrepancies in her qualifications he approached her to arrange a meeting with her to take appropriate disciplinary action.

Mabe claims it was after that meeting with her that a decision was made to cut her salary.

He remains on special leave.

The ANC says it can’t confirm or deny reports on what Mabe’s affidavit contains until a full report is compiled.