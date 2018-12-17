Amcu questions agreement between NUM & Sibanye-Stillwater
Amcu says it’s been made aware of an agreement signed between NUM and the company, although workers belonging to majority union are from Amcu and they remain on strike.
JOHANNESBURG - The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) says it questions the agreement signed between the National Union of Mineworkers and Sibanye-Stillwater which comes as attempts by the company to end a workers’ strike.
The union says it’s been made aware of an agreement signed between NUM and the company, although workers belonging to majority union are from Amcu and they remain on strike.
Amcu has urged other unions to not be used by the company in what it says is its attempts to divide them.
Amcu workers have been on strike since November.
The union’s President Joseph Mathunjwa says: “Because this is what these people are doing, they are pinning the working class against each other and the at the end of the day, they want to blame Amcu for the violence. Our members will continue with the strike as long as we haven’t received any fresh mandate from them. A luta continua.”
They say our strike is now illegal. We say we will meet in court. No unnofficial document can deem our strike unprotected until all due processes are followed #AMCU #SocialJustice— Amcu (@_AMCU) December 15, 2018
President Mathunjwa: Sibanye is claiming the NUM, UASA and Solidarity as a collective now hold the majority. How? When we have not received any resignations from #AMCU— Amcu (@_AMCU) December 15, 2018
