Amcu questions agreement between NUM & Sibanye-Stillwater

Amcu says it’s been made aware of an agreement signed between NUM and the company, although workers belonging to majority union are from Amcu and they remain on strike.

FILE: Amcu President Joseph Mathunjwa. Picture: @_AMCU/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) says it questions the agreement signed between the National Union of Mineworkers and Sibanye-Stillwater which comes as attempts by the company to end a workers’ strike.

The union says it’s been made aware of an agreement signed between NUM and the company, although workers belonging to majority union are from Amcu and they remain on strike.

Amcu has urged other unions to not be used by the company in what it says is its attempts to divide them.

Amcu workers have been on strike since November.

The union’s President Joseph Mathunjwa says: “Because this is what these people are doing, they are pinning the working class against each other and the at the end of the day, they want to blame Amcu for the violence. Our members will continue with the strike as long as we haven’t received any fresh mandate from them. A luta continua.”

