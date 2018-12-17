9 Zim teachers arrested during march released

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
Go

9 Zim teachers arrested during march released

The nine are making a nearly 300km journey on foot to Harare to press for teachers’ wages to be paid in US dollars.

Picture: freeimages.com
Picture: freeimages.com
one hour ago

HARARE - A court in Zimbabwe has released nine teachers arrested over the weekend for staging a protest march.

The nine are making a nearly 300km journey on foot to Harare to press for teachers’ wages to be paid in US dollars.

Riot police were stationed outside the Marondera court ahead of the teachers’ appearance on Monday morning.

The nine were arrested on charges of criminal nuisance at the weekend halfway through their 270-kilometre-long trek to Harare from the eastern city of Mutare.

The teachers are demonstrating for their wages to be paid in US dollars to protect them from inflation, which reached 31% last month, according to figures released on Monday.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube says the government can’t pay wages in foreign currency; he says scarce hard currency is only allocated to the productive sector.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA