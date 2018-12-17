9 Zim teachers arrested during march released

The nine are making a nearly 300km journey on foot to Harare to press for teachers’ wages to be paid in US dollars.

HARARE - A court in Zimbabwe has released nine teachers arrested over the weekend for staging a protest march.

The nine are making a nearly 300km journey on foot to Harare to press for teachers’ wages to be paid in US dollars.

Riot police were stationed outside the Marondera court ahead of the teachers’ appearance on Monday morning.

The nine were arrested on charges of criminal nuisance at the weekend halfway through their 270-kilometre-long trek to Harare from the eastern city of Mutare.

The teachers are demonstrating for their wages to be paid in US dollars to protect them from inflation, which reached 31% last month, according to figures released on Monday.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube says the government can’t pay wages in foreign currency; he says scarce hard currency is only allocated to the productive sector.