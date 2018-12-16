Zuma: 'Malema knows what I said to him about his potential'
Former President Jacob Zuma expressed his satisfaction at Julius Malema welcoming him on Twitter, saying something good could come out of the EFF leader if properly guided.
JOHANNESBURG – In case you have been off the grid for this past week, former President Jacob Zuma has joined Twitter and has been welcomed by many, including Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.
Good morning Mzansi— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) December 14, 2018
Thank you for the warm welcome, I look forward to engaging with you. pic.twitter.com/sr1MhSNf0F
In an Africa News 24-7 interview, Zuma spoke to the editor-in-chief, Steve Motale, to discuss his decision to join the social media platform.
Zuma said he joined Twitter because of the people.
I am still learning about the sphithiphithi of social media pic.twitter.com/3nNgZGTQde— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) December 15, 2018
I do everything for the people. I have realised that the people are on social media and there’s a lot of talk there and it’s important to be where the people are. These conversation at times say things about me and I have not been able to respond.Former President Jacob Zuma
The former president says the platform will afford him the possibility to respond to fake news and other views.
Asked about Malema, who welcomed him on Twitter, he said he hasn’t disagreed with the EFF leader politically.
Malema knows what I said to him about his potential which I still believe if it’s properly guided as it was guided in the ANC. There is something that could come out of Malema, I have always said so. His welcoming me indicates some of his positive thinking and understanding.Former President Jacob Zuma
The former president and EFF leader have exchanged blows in Parliament with the red berets asking Zuma to 'pay back the money' when former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's report on Nkandla showed Zuma benefitted unduly from security upgrades to his KwaZulu-Natal home.
Malema has previously refused to call Zuma "president" in Parliament and referred to him as Duduzane's father instead.
Zuma also thanked people who welcomed him on the social media platform.
Popular in Politics
-
ANC to look into Zuma’s legal costs next year
-
Group calls on ANC, Ramaphosa to pay for Zuma’s legal fees
-
ANC urges Ramaphosa to fully implement Nugent Inquiry recommendations
-
[CARTOON] #RamophosaOn702
-
Nugent Report: Zuma central to Moyane’s plans to radically change Sars
-
Zuma dismisses claims his Twitter account is fake
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.