WC police arrest 3 suspected hijackers in Nyanga

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape metro police have arrested three suspected hijackers in Nyanga.

Officers were alerted of the hijacking last night.

There was a high-speed chase of the suspects the lead to their arrests in the early hours of this morning.

Metro police spokesperson Ruth Solomons says the trio will be spending the weekend in police custody.

“Officers flagged the vehicle down and they refused to stop, a high speed chase followed.”