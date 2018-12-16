WC police arrest 3 suspected hijackers in Nyanga

Strasbourg attack victims honoured
Metro police spokesperson Ruth Solomons says the trio will be spending the weekend in police custody.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape metro police have arrested three suspected hijackers in Nyanga.
Officers were alerted of the hijacking last night.
There was a high-speed chase of the suspects the lead to their arrests in the early hours of this morning.
“Officers flagged the vehicle down and they refused to stop, a high speed chase followed.”
