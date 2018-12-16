Sun International puts plans in place following Sun City flooding
Sun International says contingency plans are in place to deal with hotel rooms and public areas damaged by the recent hail storm.
Pictures and videos showing the flooding at the popular holiday destination yesterday have gone viral on social media.
From Eugene Grobler— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) December 15, 2018
Gary Player Country Club in Sun City this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/DGmTpOCALY
Sun City hail😭— Zanele Kekana (@_zanelek) December 15, 2018
My first experience at Sun City y’all. I’m in tears 😭 pic.twitter.com/0CvU7a6QUu
The storm hit the North West region of the Pilanesberg and surrounding areas.
In a statement, the popular resort says the storm has caused substantial damage to buildings and vehicles in the area and that the resorts emergency services officials were on the ground to evaluate the extent of the destruction.
The resort says the storm erupted at around 16h30 in the afternoon and day visitors were subsequently removed from badly affected areas.
