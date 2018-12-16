SACP calls on SA to protect journalists

ANC WC executive to get names of candidates
Politics
Several journalists have come forward in recent weeks complaining about attacks from some politicians and political parties.
JOHANNESBURG - The SACP has called on South Africans to protect journalists who are being attacked for doing their jobs.
Several journalists have come forward in recent weeks complaining about attacks from some politicians and political parties.
Last week, talk show host and journalist Karima Brown and News24 Editor-in-Chief Adriaan Basson both laid criminal charges against two EFF supporters for intimidation and threats.
SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo said, “Everyone has a duty to say this must not be done.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.