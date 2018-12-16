SACP calls on SA to protect journalists

Several journalists have come forward in recent weeks complaining about attacks from some politicians and political parties.

JOHANNESBURG - The SACP has called on South Africans to protect journalists who are being attacked for doing their jobs.

Last week, talk show host and journalist Karima Brown and News24 Editor-in-Chief Adriaan Basson both laid criminal charges against two EFF supporters for intimidation and threats.

SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo said, “Everyone has a duty to say this must not be done.”