Ramaphosa: We need to pursue inclusive economy involving youth
Speaking to hundreds gathered at the university Ramaphosa says there needs to be a meaningful participation of black people in the economy of the country.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africans should be committed to fundamental economic transformation as this is necessary for the country is to be fully reconciled.
The president was delivering the keynote address at the official Reconciliation Day commemoration at Walter Sisulu University this afternoon.
He says reconciliation cannot exist in an unequal society.
“We can’t be a reconciled nation for as long as the majority of the people of South Africa continue to suffer from the injustices of the past.”
As South Africa battles to reduce its high youth unemployment rate which stands at above 20% for young people with a tertiary qualification Ramaphosa says young people in the country should be upskilled.
“We need to pursue, with greater effort, an inclusive economy by improving the skills of our young people.”
Ramaphosa has emphasised that reconciliation and justice require action to redress of past and current injustices.
“So long as millions of South Africans are burdened by poverty and underdevelopment and the prospects for a better life are absent, we’ll not have achieved our goal for justice.”
