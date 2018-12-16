Police make gruesome discovery in Nandoni Dam
Police in Thohoyandou in are investigating following the gruesome discovery of two human legs floating in the Nandoni Dam in Limpopo.
The remains were found on Friday during an operation by the search and rescue unit following the disappearance of a man from Hamagidi village who was reported missing last week.
Police say a search of the area was conducted after which his car was found abandoned next to the dam with his belongings inside and the keys in the ignition.
The polices Moatshe Ngoepe said, “It’s still to be determined if the remains belonged to the missing man. Anyone with information must contact the police.”
