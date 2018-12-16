Popular Topics
Police arrest suspect linked to Bonnievale gruesome murder

The alleged killer was apprehended by detectives in the small village of McGregor near Robertson on Sunday morning.

Police tape. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
Police tape. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
2 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a couple in Bonnievale earlier this week.

The alleged killer was apprehended by detectives in the small village of McGregor near Robertson on Sunday morning.

Police say an initial investigation found the victims, a 64-year-old man and his 71-year-old wife died from gunshot wounds.

A post-mortem examination has now, however, revealed the couple was hacked to death.

Their bodies were discovered on Friday after Bonnievale police were alerted to an abandoned vehicle along a dirt road.

Police spokesperson, Novella Potelwa, says this led officers to a farm where they made the gruesome discovery.

“An extensive investigation into the murder of a couple from BonnieVale led the police to an informal settlement in McGregor where they arrested a 33-year-old suspect who was found in possession of one of the items taken from the deceased’s home.”

Police say he’s expected to appear in court on Tuesday and more arrests are possible.

Timeline

