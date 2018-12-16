Pete Davidson sparks safety concern over Instagram post
Pete Davidson has sparked concern among his fans and fellow celebrities after hinting he "doesn't want to be on this earth any more" and deleting his Instagram.
The 25-year-old comedian - who suffers from bipolar disorder and has previously battled suicidal thoughts - made the comments just moments after he praised Kanye West for speaking out about his own mental health struggle after Pete's ex-fiancée Ariana Grande made a joke concerning Kanye's online feud with fellow rapper Drake.
Pete wrote on Instagram: "I'm doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don't know how much longer I can last. all I've ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so."
The 'Saturday Night Live' star only left the post up for a matter of minutes before he deleted his entire Instagram account, sparking concern among fans and fellow celebrities.
Ariana later took to Twitter to share her own worries and confirmed she has rushed to Pete's side to support him.
She tweeted: "Man I'm so sorry I told a dumb joke. I really didn't mean any harm. All I want everyone to be healthy and happy. so desperately. please. my God.
"I'm downstairs and I'm not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything. I know u have everyone u need and that's not me, but I'm here too. (sic)"
Several stars have already taken to social media to offer messages of support to Pete.
Jada Pinkett Smith wrote: "Pete Davidson ... hang in there. There is a lot of help out here. Surrender to some love some where around you ... today! Right now! And then ... let in the help that will become available. I'm praying for you Pete. I've been there. It gets better. (sic)"
And Nicki Minaj tweeted: "We can be so insensitive. God bless Kanye & Pete. Being flippant about mental illness speaks more about you than them. Stop saying the word love & live it. Love is an action. (sic)"
Actor Jon Cryer has since confirmed Pete is currently at filming for 'Saturday Night Live'.
